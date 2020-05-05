Sections
India’s team of 1985 could trouble Virat Kohli’s side in limited overs: Ravi Shastri

Updated: May 05, 2020 20:36 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

India coach Ravi Shastri during nets. (Action Images via Reuters)

Ravi Shastri is convinced that the class of India’s 1985 team, of which he was a vital cog, was such it could trouble even the current team led by Virat Kohli.

Shastri was the key man back in 1985 when the team under Sunil Gavaskar won the World Championship of Cricket. He was hero of India’s triumph in Australia and had won the famous Audi car for being ‘player of the tournament’.

He is still influential in India’s cricket set up, sitting in head coach chair, having played a significant role in team’s ascendancy in world cricket across formats.

“No question about that. They (team of 85) will give any team that India puts up in white ball cricket, a run for their money. That team of 85 will give this team a run for money,” Shastri said during ‘Sony Ten Pit Stop’ show on channel’s FB page.

Shastri also has a firm belief that the team of 1985 was qualitatively better than the side that won the 1983 World Cup because it was a perfect blend of youth and experience.

“I go one step ahead and say the team of 1985 was a stronger team compared to 1983.

“You know, I was part of both teams, I played in the 1983 World Cup and 1985, when you look man to man, 80 per cent of that 83 team was still there, but then some of the youngsters that you got in there like a Sivaramakrishnan, Sadanand Vishwanath, Azharuddin, those kind of guys came in to add to the experience you already had of 83 (and it) was fantastic.”

Shastri then shared a hilarious anecdote about a team meeting before the final against Pakistan.

Shastri imitated what Kapil Dev said in his typical English.

“Kapil said, ‘if I win car, I keep 25 percent (by selling) and rest share. Jimmy came and (said) “Yaar jisko mila mila’ (whoever gets it, gets it). When my turn came, I said, if I win it, I am keeping the car and I can only share the stepney,” Shastri said in typical tongue-in-cheek manner.

