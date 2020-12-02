‘India should start getting him back in the scheme of things’: Sanjay Manjrekar wants 25-year-old bowler back in team

As India continue to search for a more viable option as far as their sixth bowler goes, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar feels the team could really do by bringing back a wrist spinner. Manjrekar is talking about Kuldeep Yadav, who although was included in India’s XI for the third ODI against Australia in Canberra, has lately been sidelined due to dodgy form.

Kuldeep has not been the same bowler since last year’s World Cup match against England. After playing the three ODIs at home against Australia earlier this year, Kuldeep was included in one of India’s three ODIs in New Zealand where he went for 2/84. His tendency to leak runs is the most worrying factor. The chinaman bowler played only five matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2020. However, Manjrekar reckons India can really benefit by handing Kuldeep a longer rope in ODIs.

“Kuldeep Yadav has in fact fallen away but I really think India should start getting him back in the scheme of things. Purely because he’s a guy who will get you two or three wickets in the middle due to which the opposition line up may score those 30-40 runs less and you wouldn’t need an extra bowler,” Manjrekar said during the Extraaa Innings show.

Manjrekar weighed in Kuldeep’s wrist spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal, who’s leaked 89 and 71 runs in the first two ODIs. The last time Chahal toured Australia - in 2018/19 – the leg-spinner was in fine form picking up 6/42 in the only ODI he played. This time around, even though the same form has eluded the leggie, Manjrekar feels Chahal is a key element of the Indian team.

“I have only admiration for this guy. In Australia what he does is that he becomes more classical legspinner. He gives than leg spin bit of a rip,” Manjrekar added. “He bowls the googly as well while in Indian conditions, it’s just subtle variation in length more than anything. Just a tremendous cricketer. He’s been consistent in the two formats. We’ve seen in the IPL. He was incredible.”