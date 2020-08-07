Sections
Home / Cricket / India retains right to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, Australia to host T20 World Cup in 2022 - Report

India retains right to host 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, Australia to host T20 World Cup in 2022 - Report

India is all set to retain its right to host the 2021 men’s T20 World Cup, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 30: The ICC T20 World Cup Trophy is seen during the ICC World T20 media opportunity at on January 30, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

India is all set to retain its right to host the 2021 men’s T20 World Cup, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. Australia, who were supposed to host the T20 World Cup in 2020, will now host the tournament in 2022 after it was postponed by the International Cricket Council due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The report further states that the ICC is set to postpone the 2021 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in New Zealand in February-March next year.

(More details awaited...)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Get your game on with the Galaxy Note20 series, powered by Exynos 990
Aug 07, 2020 20:03 IST
Gurmeet Choudhary: Sushant proved TV stars have audiences in theatres
Aug 07, 2020 20:00 IST
GATE 2021 information brochure released at gate.iitb.ac.in, application process begins on September 14
Aug 07, 2020 19:55 IST
Noida: Covid-19 tally rises to 5,806, active cases 906
Aug 07, 2020 19:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.