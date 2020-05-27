India to play opening Test at Brisbane if tour of Australia goes ahead - Report

The high profile tour of the Indian cricket team to Australia is something that everyone associated with the sport has a keen eye on. Not just because of the fact that these two teams have perhaps one of the biggest rivalries in modern day cricket, but also because of the amount of money that is riding on this series.

With all cricketing activities halted since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, this high profile tour is expected to kick start the global cricketing economy and hence very crucial. According to a report in The Australia, as mentioned by Fox Cricket, the venues for the four Test series have been finalised.

India, apart from playing the regular Tests at Melbourne and Sydney, will play the opening Test in Brisbane, where they have never secured a win. Virat Kohli’s team had avoided the Gabba on the last tour, when India won its first ever Test series on Australian soil.

The second Test is scheduled to take place in Adelaide which is going to be a day-night affair. If all goes according to plan then this will be India’s second ever day night Test and first on foreign soil.

The report also mentions that the BCCI has agreed to play three ODI in Australia in January 2021 and Cricket Australia is in discussions with the Indian board to include two more matches.