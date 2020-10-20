India to play Pink ball test against England in Ahmedabad next year, confirms Sourav Ganguly

India will pay a day-night pink ball Test against England in Ahmedabad early next year, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed, according to news agency PTI. England are scheduled to visit India from January-March for five Tests and a limited overs series.

“Ahmedabad will hold the day-night Test,” Ganguly said at the Kolkata Press Club during the book launch of a book by CPI(M) MLA Ashok Bhattacharya.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC Live Score and Updates

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic leading to this year’s Indian Premier League tournament getting shifted to UAE, there were speculations that India’ home series against England could see a similar fate. But Ganguly made it clear that the BCCI is determined to host England in India and is already exploring all possible options, including creating bio-secure bubbles.

On being asked about the possible venues for the series, Ganguly said: “We have made some tentative plans but nothing has been decided as of now. We still have four months’ time.” Ahmedabad, Dharamsala and Kolkata are likely to be the three venues for the Test series, as per reports.

Also read: ‘He’s my test batsman, my 50-over batsman and my T20 batsman’ - Brian Lara heaps praise on India cricketer

Ganguly also said that the BCCI, as of now, is focusing more on India’s upcoming Tour Down Under, which kicks off in December.

“Before England, we have Australia series coming up. There will be team selection happening in a few days,” Ganguly said. On being asked if it would be difficult for players to switching to the Test format immediately after the IPL, the former India captain added: “They are all quality players, they will be fine.”

As for the domestic season, the BCCI has decided to start the Ranji Trophy from January 1, and Ganguly said the details will be worked out in the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). “The AGM will happen soon and there we will decide about the Ranji Trophy.”

(With inputs from PTI)