India to wear 1992 World Cup jersey in Australia ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan tweets photo in new kit

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday confirmed that Team India will wear the retro kit of 1992 World Cup for their three-match ODI series against Australia starting from November 27.

Dhawan shared a glimpse of India’s new ODI jersey which resembles the kit India wore in the 1992 ODI World Cup played in Australia and New Zealand.

“New jersey, renewed motivation, ready to go,” tweeted Dhawan on Tuesday.

The kit is of navy blue colour and has coloured stripes on the shoulder and has the names of Team India’s new principle sponsors Byju’s and kit sponsors MPL.

Notably, Cricket Australia started the trend of wearing retro jerseys during India’s last tour in 2018-19. At that time Australia sported their 1985 World Series kit.

Earlier this year, Australia and New Zealand both wore their 1999 World Cup uniforms.

India will take on Australia in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.

The first two ODIs will be played in Adelaide while final fifty-overs fixture will be played in Canberra.

India had beaten Australia 2-1 in the ODI series, the last time. This ODI series will mark India’s first limited-overs fixture in close to 9 months. The last ODI played was against New Zealand in February this year. Their fixtures against South Africa, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.