India tour of Australia: Prithvi Shaw takes one-handed stunner in India A Practice match - WATCH

One of the aspects of the Indian cricket team that has come under much scrutiny in the ongoing tour of Australia is their fielding. The Indian fielders have struggled to take catches with captain Virat Kohli and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja among players who have dropped sitters. The dropped catches led to Indian team paying hefty price in the three-match ODI series which they lost 2-1.

The Virat Kohli-led team has taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the three-match T20I series, but fielding department still has to see much improvement.

A positive sign, though, was presented to the Indian team during India A’s Practice game against Australia A. Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, who was on the field at the time, took a special one-handed catch to get rid of Australia captain Tim Paine.

Paine, batting at 44, was facing India pacer Umesh Yadav, who bowled a short one to him. The batsman pulled it towards mid wicket - and it was on its way to the ropes. But Shaw leapt up in the air and plucked a one-handed stunner to get the wicket.

Shaw looked stunned after the catch as his teammates including wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and bowler Kartik Tyagi came up to him to applaud his efforts. The on-air commentators deemed the effoert as “unbelievable”.

India will play the four-match Test series against Australia with the first Test set to begin from December 17th.