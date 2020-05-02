Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘India trusted Rohit Sharma who didn’t do well initially’: Pakistan cricketer asks PCB to back players

Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq, on Friday, said that PCB should also back its players just like how India backed Rohit Sharma.

Updated: May 02, 2020 17:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Virat Kohli and Imam-ul-Haq. (HT Collage)

Rohit Sharma is now regarded as one of the best batsmen in the limited overs format. The right-handed batsman has scored three double hundreds in the ODIs - the only player to do so. He is also a trusted opener across formats, and scored five centuries at the World Cup last year - the most by any player in a single edition of the tournament. But, there was a time when the batsman was struggling to get runs.

Rohit’s India career started in 2007 in the T20I World Cup where the Mumbai batsman showed glimpse of his talent. But it was not until the 2013 Champions Trophy when skipper MS Dhoni promoted the batsman as an opener alongside Shikhar Dhawan, that Rohit started getting runs consistently.

According to Cricket Pakistan, Imam, speaking during an Instagram Live, said: “Our team has a fear of failure, although that is my personal assessment, which is why players don’t perform consistently. They are worried about getting dropped from the side after two or three poor performances.”



He added: “Communication gap between the board and players also results in inconsistency. This is not the case with other teams around the world. If you look at the example of Rohit Sharma, who did not do well initially in his career but India trusted him and he came good later.”

