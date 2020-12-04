India vs Australia Live Score 1st T20: Can Virat Kohli and Co continue T20 juggernaut against formidable Australia?

IND vs AUS, 1st T20 Live Score: The India vs Australia rivalry continues as we get set for the 1st T20I which takes place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday.
IND vs AUS, 1st T20I Live: With the ODIs done and dusted, it’s time for the T20I leg between India and Australia. The two teams play the first of the three T20Is at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday. Australia took the ODI series 2-1, but with India undefeated in T20Is this year, they will be keen to hit back in the format. India last played T20Is way back in January when they beat New Zealand 3-0. Before that, they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 at home. With the T20I World Cup scheduled to take place next year in India, what better way to warm up for the ICC event than two of the top teams squaring off?
KL Rahul, with 670 runs, won the Orange Cap. Shikhar Dhawan hit 618 runs and was the second-leading run-getter in the tournament. Mayank Agarwal: 424 runs from 11 matches, Shreyas Iyer: 519 runs from 17 games, Virat Kohli: 466 runs from 15 games. If those numbers aren’t a testament to the kind of T20 form India’s batsmen are in, what is?
India ended the ODI series with an impressive win, but at the end of the day, it was another ODI series defeat for Virat Kohli and his team. But with most of the players entering the T20I leg on the back of some wonderful performances in the IPL, it is India’s chance to square things up. Remember, India are 5-0 in T20Is this year, having not lost a single game in the format. Can the juggernaut continue against a formidable Australian unit?
India vs Australia - One more time. This time in T20 cricket, a format both teams will be a bit more suited to given the amount of IPL cricket they’ve recently played. In the ODIs, both teams looked slightly stiff in the field, with a few uncharacteristics drops and lapses on the field, but with the return of T20Is, India and Australia will begin their preparations for the big one that lies ahead next year - The 2021 T20 World Cup in India. With the ODIs behind us, which Australia won 2-1, India will be eager to level the limited-overs leg before the almighty Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins. The last time India and Australia played a T20I bilateral series Down Under, it ended in a 1-1 draw. We are likely to have a winner this time around.