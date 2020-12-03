India vs Australia 1st T20 Live Streaming: When & Where to watch IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live on TV and Online

Sections
India vs Australia 1st T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for 1st T20I match between India and Australia.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India vs Australia 1st T20I: The stage is set for what promises to be a cracking T20I series. The wounded Indian lions will be eager to roar back against the mighty Kangaroos - and winning the first T20I would set the pace for Virat Kohli’s men to do so. The T20 World Cup next year adds further significance to the series - as it would be a chance for the two favourites to test out each other before the big show. India have not lost a single T20I match this year- so they will be eager to carry forward their form in the shortest format. Australia will hope they can keep their nerves and play the same way they did in the first two ODIs.

Where is the 1st T20I between India vs Australia taking place?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia is taking place at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

At what time does the 1st T20I between India vs Australia begin?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia begins at 13:40 PM IST on Friday (December 4).

Where and how to watch live coverage of 1st T20I between India vs Australia?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia will be aired live on Sony Ten Channels - Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

How to watch 1st T20I between India vs Australia online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Australia will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 1st T20I between India and Australia match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

