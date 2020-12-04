Sections
India vs Australia 1st T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Ravindra Jadeja as concussion substitute

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja smashed 44 runs in 23 balls in his innings as he helped India to 161/7 in 20 overs, setting a target of 162 for the hosts.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 16:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ravindra Jadeja after being hit on helmet. (BCCI/Twitter)

India brought Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute in the 1st T20I against Australia in Canberra as allrounder Ravindra Jadeja was struck on helmet during his innings. Jadeja was hit on his helmet by fast bowler Mitchell Starc, and he went down the ground. But the batsman quickly got up and continued to bat on. In the 19th over, the left-handed batsman also looked visibly uncomfortable after picking a niggle in his hamstring.

Jadeja smashed 44 runs in 23 balls in his innings as he helped India to 161/7 in 20 overs, setting a target of 162 for the hosts.

When India came out to defend the total, Chahal stepped out in the middle and it was announced by the BCCI that the right-arm spinner has been brought in as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja.

 



Meanwhile, KL Rahul continued his impressive run in the shortest format with yet another fifty but it took Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliant back-end flourish to take India to a fighting 161 for 7 against Australia in the first T20 International here on Friday.

Also read: ‘What a talent he is’: David Warner names Indian youngster as favourite SRH teammate

The Indian vice-captain hit 51 off 40 balls but leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/20 in 4 overs) and all-rounder Moises Henriques (3/22 in 4 overs) were brilliant between overs 11th and 15th, which shifted the momentum in favour of the home team till Jadeja came into play with a 44 not out off 23 balls.During 11th and 15th over, India scored 22 runs and lost three wickets in Sanju Samson (23 off 15 balls), Manish Pandey (2 off 8 balls) and Rahul.

However, Jadeja (five fours and a six), who suffered from hamstring trouble, launched into Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in the final two overs that yielded 34 runs taking Indian to a par-score at the Manuka Oval.

(With PTI inputs)

