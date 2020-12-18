India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2: Bumrah removes openers to bring India back

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and skipper Virat Kohli celebrates wicket of Joe Burns on the second day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide (BCCI/Twitter)

After getting bowled out for 244 in the first innings, India struck back as Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant opening spell to dismiss Australian openers, leaving the hosts reeling at 35 for 2 at the end of the opening session on the second day of the first Test here in Adelaide.

Marnus Labuschagne (16) and Steve Smith (1) were at the crease at the break

Bumrah trapped Joe Burns (8) and Mathew Wade (8) leg before as India ended on the right side of ‘Umpires Cal’ on both occasions. Umesh Yadav (6-4-6-0) and Mohammed Shami (9-0-19-0) also kept a tight leash on the Aussie batters as they were a little more on the shorter side during the session.

Marnus Labuschagne (16 batting, 15 balls) lived a charmed life when Wriddhiman Saha, touted as the best wicket-keeper in world, missed a tough but gettable caught behind off Bumrah. The Australia No. 3 was insanely lucky when Bumrah dropped a dolly at fine leg after the batsman had mis-timed a pull shot off Shami. He went into the break with Steve Smith (1 batting, 7 balls) for company.

At the start of the day, India’s tail-enders contributed precious little as the first innings folded in just 93.1 overs. Mitchell Starc (4/53 in 21 overs) and Pat Cummins (3/48 in 21.1 overs) dismissed the last four batsmen for an addition of only 11 runs to the overnight score.

In fact, India lost seven wickets for 56 runs starting with skipper Virat Kohli’s run-out caused by a poor call from vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

On Friday, Ravichandran Ashwin (15) got one to rear up from length as Cummins got his second wicket and India’s seventh in the first over of the day. Saha (9) also didn’t trouble the scorers, getting out on his overnight tally while chasing a wide delivery from Starc.