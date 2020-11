India vs Australia 2020-21, full schedule: Date, time, squads of all matches

Team India is gearing up for a two-month long tour of Australia, that begins with the 3-match ODI series on November 27. The Indian contingent arrived Australia after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai.

A total of 30 players – of the ODI, T20I and Test squads – travelled together and are currently observing a mandatory 14-day quarantine in Sydney.

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series which begin from December. The final leg of the tour will be the 4-match Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is scheduled to begin from December 17 in Adelaide.

Indian captain Virat Kohli will return after leading the side in the opening Test, which is going to be a day-night affair, due to the birth of his first child. The BCCI has granted him a paternity leave and, in his absence, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain) is likely to lead in last three matches. lead in the last three matches.

India vs Australia, ODI Schedule

1st ODI: SCG, Sydney | November 27 | 9:10 AM IST

2nd ODI: SCG, Sydney | November 29 | 9:10 AM IST

3rd ODI: Manuka Oval | Canberra, December 2 | 9:10 AM IST

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper).

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia, T20I Schedule

1st T20I: Manuka Oval | Canberra, December 4 | 1:40 PM IST

2nd T20I: SCG, Sydney | December 6 | 1:40 PM IST

3rd T20I: SCG, Sydney | December 8 | 1:40 PM IST

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Australia T20 Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India vs Australia, Test Schedule

1st Test: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide | December 17 – December 21 | 9:30 AM IST

2nd Test: MCG, Melbourne | December 26 – December 30 | 9:30 AM IST

3rd Test: SCG, Sydney | January 7 – January 11 | 9:30 AM IST

4th Test: The Gabba, Brisbane | January 15 – Januray 19 | 9:30 AM IST

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Australia Test Squad: Tim Paine (Captain, wicketkeeper), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.