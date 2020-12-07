India vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When & Where to watch IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Live on TV and Online

Photo of Indian Cricket Team from 2nd T20I against Australia in Sydney (BCCI/Twitter)

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, India would eye a clean sweep when they take on Australia in the third and final T20 International in Sydney on Tuesday. Following a couple of disheartening defeats in the first two ODIs, the men-in-blue have turned a corner starting with the final ODI in Canberra. A 3-0 win would be the perfect booster for them before the all-important Test series. On the other hand, an injury-stricken Australia would fight for the pride on home soil. Their inexperienced bowlers will have to play out of their skins to stop the Indian juggernaut which has started rolling.

Where is the 3rd T20I between India vs Australia taking place?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia is taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

At what time does the 3rd T20I between India vs Australia begin?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia begins at 13:40 PM IST on Tuesday (December 8).

Where and how to watch live coverage of 3rd T20I between India vs Australia?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be aired live on Sony Ten Channels - Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

How to watch 3rd T20I between India vs Australia online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/