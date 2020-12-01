IND vs AUS Live Streaming 3rd ODI Match Online: When & where to watch

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The third ODI between India and Australia will be a dead rubber as the Virat Kohli-led side have already been defeated twice in three-match series. It means the hosts will have nothing to lose in the third game and can really test their bench before the upcoming T20I series. This is where Kohli & co. can hope to find an opening for themselves and really put on a decent performance to end the series on a high. The change in venue from Sydney to Canberra may also help the visitors - though it is yet to be seen what is on offer on Canberra surface.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Live Streaming:

Where is the 3rd ODI between India vs Australia taking place?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia is taking place at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

At what time does the 3rd ODI between India vs Australia begin?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia begins at 9:10 AM IST on Wednesday (December 2).

Where and how to watch live coverage of 3rd ODI between India vs Australia?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be aired live on Sony Ten Channels - Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

How to watch 3rd ODI between India vs Australia online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia match on https://m.hindustantimes.com/cricket/