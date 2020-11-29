India vs Australia: Aaron Finch, KL Rahul share a laugh after Navdeep Saini’s lethal delivery - WATCH

The 2nd ODI between India and Australia saw a hilarious moment on the field when pacer Navdeep Saini tried to go for a yorker, but missed his line, and bowled a full toss to Australia captain Aaron Finch. The ball was completely missed by Finch, who was surprised by the speed, and it struck him on the stomach. The incident took place in the 12th over of the match when Finch and Warner were on their way to another scintillating stand.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live

Saini’s mistimed delivery saw Indian players rushing towards Finch to check up on him, as he looked in pain. The wikcetkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, who is in good terms with Finch, hilariously checked up on Finch by touching his stomach and making a joke.

In response, Finch took a jab at KL Rahul’s stomach and the duo started laughing on-field. The moment incited commentators to talk about how the intense rivalry between India and Australia has turned into friendly moments between the players from the two nations.

Steve Smith smashed his 11th ODI hundred as Australia posted 389/4 in 50 overs after Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat. Finch, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell scored half centuries each in Australia’s cause, as Indian bowlers struggled again in Sydney.

Meanwhile, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya bowled in top-flight cricket for the first time since returning from a back surgery more than a year ago, with his team under pressure against Australia, and he even got the wicket of Steve Smith.