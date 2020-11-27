India vs Australia: Aaron Finch, Steve Smith smash tons as Australia set record total in Sydney

The first ODI between India and Australia in Sydney saw a thrilling batting performance from the hosts after skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat. Finch went on to smash his 16th ODI hundred, and later Steve Smith also smashed a 61-ball ton as the duo helped Australia to a mammoth total of 374/6 in 50 overs.

Finch smashed 114 in 124 balls before he chipped away to KL Rahul in Jasprit Bumrah’s over. His innings saw 9 fours and 2 sixes. Smith smashed 105 in 66 balls before he was knocked over by Mohammed Shami.

This is the highest-ever total scored by Australia against India in history. Their previous best was 359/2 which Australia had registered in Joahnnesburg in 2003 against India.

This is also the third highest total against India by any opposition with South Africa’s 438/4 by South Africa in 2015 and Sri Lanka’s 411/8 in 2009 being the top two.

This is also the third highest total in Sydney Cricket Ground with South Africa’s 408/5 in 2015 against West Indies and Australia’s 376/9 against Sri Lanka in 2015 being the top two.

Before play, both teams formed a ceremonial, barefoot circle to acknowledge the traditional indigenous owners of the SCG land. Both teams also observed a minute’s silence for the passing of Australia batting great Dean Jones, who died of a heart attack in India last September. India will have to play out of their skins if they are to win three consecutive ODIs against Australia in Australia for the first time.