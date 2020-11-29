Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: After 434 days, Hardik Pandya bowls in international cricket, gets Steve Smith’s wicket

India vs Australia: After 434 days, Hardik Pandya bowls in international cricket, gets Steve Smith’s wicket

India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya’s big moment with the ball came in the 42nd over, when he dismissed Steve Smith for 104.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 14:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cricket - Second One Day International - Australia v India - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - November 29, 2020 India's Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Australia's Steven Smith with teammates REUTERS/Loren Elliott (REUTERS)

The desperate times called for desperate measures as India captain Virat Kohli gave the ball to Hardik Pandya in the 2nd ODI against Australia in Sydney. After the first ODI, skipper Virat Kohli had expressed his concerns regarding the Indian team not having a 6th bowler and an allrounder in the team since Hardik is unable to bowl at the moment.

But after Australia were cruising once again towards a mammoth total in the 2nd ODI, Kohli decided to put Pandya into the attack. Hardik bowled the 35th over of the match, in which he gave just 5 runs despite Steve Smith being in attacking mode.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live

This was the first over bowled by Pandya in international cricket since India’s 3rd T20I against South Africa in September 2019. It was after 434 days that Pandya was bowling in limited-overs cricket.

Pandya’s big moment with the ball came in the 42nd over, when he dismissed Steve Smith for 104. Pandya bowled a slower one outside off stump, and Smith backed away to try and slash it through point. But he mistimed his shot, and got an outside edge. The ball went straight to Mohammed Shami at short third man position.



Pandya finished his spell of 4 overs with 24/1.

Also read: Michael Clarke says its ‘impossible’ to replace Virat Kohli

With another 10 months left for the ICC T20 World Cup, Pandya had indicated on Friday that bowling is something that he wants to do keeping long-term goals and big events in mind. Pandya underwent a back surgery in October last year in the UK. His lower back had been troubling him since the Test series in England in 2018. The surgery kept him out of action for almost a year, with the all-rounder last playing a T20 International against South Africa at home in September 2019.

He missed the Tests against the same opposition after that, the home series against Bangladesh and the West Indies, a T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODIs against Australia at home, and the entire tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Farmer unions reject Centre’s offer of early talks to resolve deadlock over farm laws
Nov 29, 2020 13:59 IST
Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire
Nov 29, 2020 12:49 IST
Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials
Nov 29, 2020 13:29 IST
Top runners brave pollution, pandemic in Delhi half marathon
Nov 29, 2020 14:05 IST

latest news

Turkey’s new virus figures confirm experts’ worst fears
Nov 29, 2020 14:17 IST
Poland’s Warsaw hit by protests against abortion ban
Nov 29, 2020 14:15 IST
Farmer unions reject Centre’s offer of early talks to resolve deadlock over farm laws
Nov 29, 2020 14:12 IST
At least 34 killed in separate suicide bombings: Afghan officials
Nov 29, 2020 14:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.