Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Another injury scare for Australia, all-rounder leaves the field with calf tightness

India vs Australia: Another injury scare for Australia, all-rounder leaves the field with calf tightness

This comes as another blow to the Aussies who are already dealing with the absence of David Warner. Their regular opener suffered a groin injury earlier in the white-ball series and ruled out of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 16:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photo of Australia A team from 2nd practice game against India at SCG (Twitter)

Ahead of the first Test against India on December 17, hosts Australia faced another injury scare during Day 2 of the practice game against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. All-rounder Sean Abbott had to leave the field and didn’t return after the tea break.

Abbott bowled 7 overs in the first session on Saturday. Later, he was seen nursing his left ankle. It was then revealed that the all-rounder had reported tightness in his calf muscles and wouldn’t come back to continue bowling.

ALSO READ | Conway joins Green, ruled out of ongoing tour game against India due to concussion

A tweet shared by Cricket.com.au gave the update on Sean’s condition that read, “Update on latest Australia A injury scare - Sean Abbott reported calf tightness and won’t bowl again in India innings. He’s expected to bat if needed later today or tomorrow #AUSAvIND”

Here’s the post:



 



Abbott’s calf issue comes as another blow to the Aussies who are already dealing with the absence of David Warner. Their regular opener suffered a groin injury earlier in the white-ball series and ruled out of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

In addition, Will Puckovski, who was considered as the sure shot selection in the squad, was also ruled out from the first Test after getting hit on the head in the first warm-up match against India A.

Cameron Green was the next Australian cricketer who was injured after getting hit on the face by a Jasprit Bumrah shot on Friday. However, the all-rounder has recovered well and continues to be with the Australia A squad.

“Cameron has shown clinical improvement overnight and is symptomatically better than yesterday. He will remain with the Australia A squad where we will continue to monitor him,” Cricket Australia team doctor Pip Inge said.

ALSO READ | I’m ready to bat at any position from No. 1 to 3: Labuschagne

India reached a dominating stage on the second day of the second practice game. After bowling Australia A out for a paltry 108, fifties from Shubman Gill (65), Mayank Agarwal (61) and Hanuma Vihari helped India taking a lead of 380-plus runs.

At the time of filing the story, Vihari was batting unbeaten on 89* and was accompanied with Rishabh Pant (29*). India scored 295/4 and had a lead of 382 runs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
by Neeraj Chauhan| Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Pawar’s detractors in Congress conspired twice to deny him PM’s chair: Patel
by Shailesh Gaikwad
Security stepped up at Delhi borders as farmers’ protests intensify
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Startups are going to be backbone of new India: Piyush Goyal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘India’s Iron Man’ Milind gets Fitspiration award for being ‘blade runner’
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Paras Chhabra’s fan mocks Sidharth Shukla’s age, Rahul Vaidya hits back
by HT Entertainment Desk
Air India gets reprieve in UK court over aircraft lease payments
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.