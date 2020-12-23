India vs Australia: ‘Anyone for Pujara opening?’, Manjrekar suggests new opener for Melbourne Test, asks Twitterati for their opinions

Team India has been toiling hard in Melbourne nets as they gear up for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia, which will be played at the iconic MCG from December 26. Already lagging 0-1 in the 4-match series, the tourists have to deal with numerous challenges in order to make a comeback and team selection remains one of those.

Skipper Virat Kohli has left the Australian shore and before that, pacer Mohammed Shami was already ruled out of the remaining series with a fractured injury. Besides filling these voids, the Indian management also needs to solve the problem with the opening slot.

Amid the debate between Prithvi Shaw and Shubman, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has come with another name who can be tried in top of the order.

In his recent tweet, Manjrekar proposed the case of Cheteshwar Pujara in the opening slot and asked the cricket fans for their opinion on the same. He also asked the Twitterati for their combination in the top four of the line-up for next Test.

“I have batted no 3 overseas. You are invariably going in early, facing bowlers with their tails up from ball no 1. Anyone for Pujara opening? To make his life easier? + better chance of not losing a quick wkt & opposition being on top early. Tell me your top 4 next Test,” wrote Manjrekar.

Here’s the post

A lot of experts have backed the inclusion of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test where either of them could replace Prithvi Shaw.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar stated that India should step on to the ground with a lot of positive intent and start fresh. He also backed the selection of Rahul in place of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill in the middle order.

“India will look at making 2 changes. Firstly, maybe Kl Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw as an opener. At No. 5 or No. 6, Shubman Gill should come in. His form has been good. Things can change if we start well,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak.