India vs Australia: Ashwin’s knack for learning new things, Jadeja’s improved batting is great for us, says Rahane

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane hailed the spin duo of Ravichadran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for their on-field heroics in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. Ashwin, who got the better of Steve Smith twice in the ongoing series, is the leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps under his belt. Jadeja, on the other hand, scored a fighting fifty in the second Test and his hundred-plus stand with Rahane laid the foundation for India’s 8-wicket win in Melbourne.

Ahead of the third Test in Sydney, Rahane said that Ashwin has a knack for learning new things and that’s what make the latter a ‘great’ cricketer.

“He [Ashwin] is always looking to learn new things. He has good skills but is always looking to learn new things, and that’s what makes Ashwin great. I hope that he continues for next two Test matches and do the job for us,” said Rahane during a pre-match virtual press conference.

If Ashwin’s improvisation has impressed Rahane, he is also pleased with Jadeja’s Test match application which adds the necessary balance the team has often lacked.

“As a batsman Ravindra Jadeja has improved a lot and that is a massive point as a team’s perspective. When you know that your number seven can contribute with the bat, that becomes really easy for you to actually get that (decent) total and obviously in the field, you have seen him taking some brilliant catches,” the stand-in captain said.

“So yes, his addition in the team helped us a lot and he has been really fantastic and it is really great for us,” he further added.

The SCG wicket aids spinners and that’s why Rahane doesn’t want his team to take chances while facing Nathan Lyon.

“Yes, we have good spinners but Nathan Lyon is their quality spinner, who has done well here, so we don’t want to take anybody lightly,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)