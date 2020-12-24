India vs Australia: ‘Australian batting is not very strong’, Srikkanth believes India will ‘come out and fight’ in Melbourne

India’s batting debacle in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide has opened the passage for criticism from different corners. Not many experts expect India’s return to winning ways against the mighty Aussies.

The likes of Mark Wark Waugh and Michael Vaughan have already speculated a 0-4 whitewash for India but former Indian batsman Kris Srikkanth thinks the other way.

In a conversation with The Age and the Herald, the 1983 World Cup winner backed India, stating that the tourists will surely ‘come out and fight.’

“The mindset I think was too defensive. They have to regroup. They have to have a bit more positive intent. The best way is just to go for it. But when you miss King Kohli, it’s going to make it difficult, let’s be honest. And Shami [as well],” said Srikkanth told The Age and the Herald.

“But I’m sure they’ll come out and fight. Everybody [in India] is disappointed, but then everyone has taken the view [to look at it] as a bad dream,” he added.

The former Indian cricketer also pointed out how the Aussies will again face the opening woes after David Warner ruled out of the upcoming Boxing Day Test. Srikkanth is of the opinion that the Aussies are vulnerable without him and India can utilize this opportunity.

“Let’s not forget, the Aussies’ batting is not great. My belief is the Aussies’ batting is 30 percent Warner, 30 percent Smith, all others put together is 30 percent. But their bowling is very good. The Australian batting is not very strong,” said Srikkanth.