India vs Australia: ‘Back-to-back overs in a Test match? Not sure,’ David Warner has reservations about T Natarajan as Test bowler

No one has been more vocal about T Natarajan and his rise than David Warner, his captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. When Natarajan played the T20Is for India, Warner congratulated the 29-year-old fast bowler, saying he couldn’t be happier for him knowing how Natarajan went from being a nets bowler to playing for India. However, the same Warner is apprehensive of whether Natarajan has what it takes to be a long-term successful Test bowler for India.

“Good question but I am not too sure. You guys would be knowing his (Natarajan) Ranji Trophy stats and how he delivers day in and day out. I know he has line and lengths to do that, but obviously, back-to-back overs in a Test match? I am not a hundred percent sure,” Warner said during a virtual media interaction.

Natarajan was added to India’s Test squad as a replacement for the injured Umesh Yadav, who has been ruled out of the series due to a calf injury. The news is a further indication of upward movement in Natarajan’s career graph. In the three T20Is, Natarajan picked up six wickets and produced economical spells.

For the Sydney Test, India will be torn between Shardul Thakur and Natarajan as their pick for the third seam option. With Mohammed Siraj making an impactful debut, Warner hopes Natarajan can follow the 26-year-old’s path and come good if he is to make his Test debut for India.

“I know a fair bit about Siraj and how well he has gone in Ranji Trophy, him backing up with repeated amount of overs. Given how his (Siraj’s debut) debut went, I am hopeful, Nattu will be able to do the same if he is included in that Test squad,” Warner said.

Warner was overall impressed with the shape Natarajan’s career has taken. “I think it’s a great reward for Nattu. I think given that he was coming over here after missing the birth of his child to be a net bowler and then being injected into the actual squad is a great achievement for him and congratulations to him,” Warner said.

“He is a very, very good bowler and I got to see that and captain him for Sunrisers Hyderabad. I wish him all the best and if he does get that opportunity, we know he will be comfortable and will know what he has to do.”