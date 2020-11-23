Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Be more humble and respectful to opposition’: David Warner’s mantra for upcoming series against India

India vs Australia: Warner said that the Indian team prefers to engage Australian players in a bit of a banter, but he believes that the Australian team would perform best if they do not engage in conversation and reply back with their performance.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 08:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of David Warner. (File)

Australia star opener David Warner believes that he has learn from the previous tour to India and will be more humble and respectful towards the opposition during the upcoming home series against Virat Kohli’s men. Warner said that the Indian team prefers to engage Australian players in a bit of a banter, but he believes that the Australian team would perform best if they do not engage in conversation and reply back with their performance.

“The last time we toured in India they really engaged us like that,” Warner was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. “We’re learning over time, especially myself, that if you look not to engage in that you’re almost reversing the effect by ignoring it, trying to take it in, and using your bat.”

“You don’t know the effect (losing your temper) will have on your teammates, so you have to be a bit more humble and be more respectful to the opposition,” the left-handed batsman added.

Warner also said that he is constantly concerned about the image that he is putting on in front of his kids, and hence he has learnt to not be too aggressive and to be patient.

“You have to be patient, not get too aggressive, not get angry when the kids aren’t listening,” he said. “So I’m getting tested on and off the field.”

India will play 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Australia. The first ODI will take place on Friday in Sydney.

