India vs Australia: Big blow to Aussies as injured David Warner ruled out of ODIs, T20Is; doubtful for Test series

India vs Australia: Warner suffered the injury during a fielding mishap in the match when he was trying to save a ball struck by Shikhar Dhawna towards the mid-off in the 4th over India’s innings.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 07:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Australia's David Warner, centre, is assisted from the field after injuring himself while fielding during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (AP)

Australia suffered a big blow on Monday after it was revealed that star- batsman David Warner was ruled out of the limited-overs series and will be in a race to be fit for the first Test which begins from December 17th in Adelaide. In a statement, Cricket Australia said that Warner, who had suffered a groin injury during the 2nd ODI against India in Sydney on Sunday, will be rested from the reamining ODIs and T20Is so that he can regain fitness for the upcoming four-match Test series against India.

Warner suffered the injury during a fielding mishap in the match when he was trying to save a ball struck by Shikhar Dhawna towards the mid-off in the 4th over India’s innings. Warner dived to stop the ball, but immediately after the dive, he looked in pain.

Also read: ‘I would not agree when you say they are struggling’: KL Rahul defends Indian bowlers

Warner was helped by his teammates and fitness staff towards the dressing room, and he never returned to the field. His absence is a big blow as the left-hander was tremendous with the bat on Sunday, scoring 83 runs off 77 balls.

Meanwhile, Australia will also be resting Pat Cummins from the limited-overs series. The decision is taken to give the fast bowler some rest before the Tests. Cricket Australia also announced the inclusion of D’arcy Short in the T20I squad.

India lost the 2nd ODI to Australia by 51 runs, scoring 338/9 in 50 overs. The two teams will play the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Wednesday.

