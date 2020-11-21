India vs Australia: ‘Both have to bat out of their skin’, Gavaskar names two players to take onus in Kohli’s absence from last three Tests

Virat Kohli’s absence in the last three Test matches is currently the biggest talking in the cricket fraternity. The Indian captain is scheduled to return home after leading the team in the Adelaide Test, to attend the birth of his first child. Reports suggest that vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane would take charge in the remaining three games of the series.

ALSO READ | ‘Boards should stop their players going to the IPL’: Allan Border wants World T20 to take precedence over Indian Premier League

While some of the cricket experts believe that a Kohli-less side might lose the grip over the trophy, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has opined that Rahane, along with Cheteshwar Pujara, will have to shoulder extra responsibilities

“Indian players do tend to raise their game when he is not around. They understand they have to make up for his absence. It’s going to be tough for Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. Both these players have to bat out of their skin. Rahane has occasionally led India and would enjoy the responsibility,” said Gavaskar told the Times of India.

ALSO READ | Sakshi Dhoni names the only person who can upset or provoke MSD

Pujara was adjudged man-of-the-series when India beat Australia 2-1 in 2018-19, becoming the first Asian side to triumph in a test series Down Under. Known for his impeccable temperament, Pujara prefers to grind down attacks with his compact defence and Gavaskar said the top order batsman should be allowed to play his natural game.

“That’s what got him here. You don’t tamper with a player’s natural aptitude or temperament,” said Gavaskar, who was the first batsman to score 10,000 test runs. Nobody should be telling Pujara how to get runs as long as he is getting the runs and the hundreds. If he is let alone and no pressure is put on him, that’s going to work in India’s favour. He is so rock steady; the others can score around him and play shots,” said Gavaskar.