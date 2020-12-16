Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Can ‘King of Adelaide’ Virat Kohli get over ‘first Test’ jinx to resurrect 2020?

India vs Australia: Can ‘King of Adelaide’ Virat Kohli get over ‘first Test’ jinx to resurrect 2020?

India vs Australia: Kohli has struggled to get going in the first Test match of a series over the past 5 series. He has in fact been even worse in the 1st team innings of a Test match since 2017, registering single digit scores in 8 out of 11 innings.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 15:57 IST

By Arnab Sen, Hindustan Times

India's Virat Kohli bats during the first cricket test between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia,Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/James Elsby) (AP)

The year 2020 has been unusual to say the least. The Covid-19 pandemic brought the world to its knees and almost every walk of life was disrupted by its deadly spread. Sports was no exception. In cricket the disruptions caused by the pandemic changed a lot of things.

For Indian cricket it has come at a price. India’s most consistent batsman across all formats hasn’t had the best year. The juggernaut named Virat Kohli has endured his worst calendar year in a decade, so far, in terms of batting average.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli can go past Ricky Ponting and achieve a world record in first day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide

Kohli has so far played 22 innings in 2020, which is the least he has ever in a year since 2010, and he averages a rather pedestrian 36.38 across all formats. Remember these also include T20s and we are calling this average pedestrian only in comparison with Kohli’s otherwise lofty standards. More importantly, the man known for his insatiable hunger for centuries hasn’t touched the three-figure mark even once this year.



But all that could change when he leads India out in their first ever day-night Test match on Australian soil, in Adelaide, from Thursday. It is the only Test he will play on the tour before returning home for the birth of his first child and he has two innings to make amends to his 2020 numbers.

Those who know Kohli, would know how desperate he would be get a big score in Adelaide. He has matured over the years and perhaps won’t say it or show it, but Kohli’s desire to make a statement with a bat in hand is instinctive and the Indian captain will go for it against some of the best pace bowlers in the world.

But to do that he needs to break a jinx of sorts. Kohli has struggled to get going in the first Test match of a series over the past 5 series. He has in fact been even worse in the 1st team innings of a Test match since 2017, registering single digit scores in 8 out of 11 innings.

Kohli though has been impervious when touring outside the sub-continent, with New Zealand earlier this year being the only blip in the radar.

But if his record in Australia is anything to go by, the Indian captain is expected to be at his best come December 17 . He averages a glorious 55.39 in 12 matches in Australia with six centuries and three half-centuries to his credit and three out of those six centuries have come at Adelaide.

So Australia, beware!

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cabinet decides on spectrum allocation, sugar export subsidy
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
by Shishir Gupta
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
‘We don’t do fake Covid-19 tests like you,’ Kejriwal hits out at Yogi
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Taliban team in Pakistan as calls grow for Afghan cease-fire
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Indigenous carbine passes final user trials: Ordnance Factory Board
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Biden’s challenge: Creating a Covid-19-free White House
by Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Huge potential for Made in India apparels in Spain: AEPC
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.