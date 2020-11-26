India vs Australia: ‘Couldn’t be more pumped up’, Shreyas Iyer shares photo in new India jersey

Team India is set to lock horns with Australia in the first ODI on November 27 in Sydney. It’s going to be their first limited-overs rubber since their tour of New Zealand, which ended in early March.

The Indian players will wear the retro kit of 1992 World Cup for their three-match ODI series. The new kit is of navy blue colour and has coloured stripes on the shoulder. It carries the names of Team India’s new principle sponsors Byju’s and kit sponsors MPL.

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer shared his picture in the new retro jersey and shared them on his social media account. He stated that he could not be more pumped up to play for the country.

“Couldn’t be more pumped up to be back representing my country! We’re in this together #TeamIndia,” Iyer wrote.

Earlier, on Wednesday, pacer T Natarajan took to his Twitter account and shared his photo in the new Indian jersey. The Tamil Nadu has been named in the T20I squad , starting December 4 in Canberra, as a replacement for Varun Chakravarthy who was ruled out due to an injury.

“That special feel of wearing this special jersey #TeamIndia #TrustInDreams,” wrote Natarajan wrote while sharing photos.

The Indian contingent arrived in Sydney days after the conclusion of IPL 2020 and have been quarantining since. They will play Australia in two ODIs in Sydney, before going to Canberra for the third and final 50-over match.

Both teams will then face off in three T20Is before the four-match Test series starting on December 17.