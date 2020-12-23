India vs Australia: David Warner, Sean Abbott ruled out of second Test against India in Melbourne

A yet-to-heal groin injury and Cricket Australia’s strict bio-secure protocols ruled out Australia opener David Warner from the second Test of the four-match series against India in Melbourne, starting on December 26. Warner, who was recovering well after missing a couple of ODIs and first Test against India but Australia’s cricket board confirmed that the left-hander will not be available for selection for the Boxing Day Test.

All-rounder Sean Abbott too was ruled out with an injury he suffered a calf injury during the warm-up game against India in the lead-up to the Test series.

Both players had flown to Melbourne early ahead of state border closures following a Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney and will now rejoin the squad ahead of the third Test, which is scheduled to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Jan. 7.

“Cricket Australia’s bio-security protocols do not allow them to rejoin the squad in time for the Boxing Day test,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“Warner has not fully recovered from a groin injury suffered in the ODI Series against India and would not have been available for the second test,” it said.

“Abbott has recovered from a calf strain sustained during Australia A’s tour match against India and would have been available for selection for the Boxing Day test.”

Warner and Abbott’s unavailability makes it almost certain that Australia will field an unchanged XI that beat India comprehensively by 8 wickets in the first Test at Adelaide to take a 1-0 lead. While Abbott might not have found a place in the XI even if he was fit to play, Warner’s injury makes sure Joe Burns and Matthew Wade will continue to open the batting for Australia in the Boxing Day Test.

(With Reuters inputs)