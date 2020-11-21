India vs Australia: ‘I feel really confident’, young Australian spinner is ready to challenge India

Sections
The Australian spin all-rounder hasn’t featured in any 50-over game since March in South Africa with lack of local competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, robbing him of any chance of pushing his case.

After a decent Sheffield Shield season for West Australia, spin all-rounder Ashton Agar is set to join the limited-overs squad for the upcoming series against India. Undergoing a two-week quarantine in Perth currently, Agar is hopeful that his experience in the past few weeks will help him when he competes against the men-in-blue.

“I bowled about 150 overs in three Shield games. I bowled on some wickets that were absolute highways. Trying to think batsmen out on really good wickets actually holds you in good stead going into an ODI and T20 series” Agar was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The 27-year-old Agar had featured in both the limited over formats for Australia last summer but missed his spot in the ODIs on their tour of England in September. He hasn’t featured in any 50-over game since March in South Africa with lack of local competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic robbing him of any chance of pushing his case.

“Yeah, I haven’t played white-ball cricket for a little while, but that’s nothing that worries me too much. The One-day side is a hard side to get into. Unless you’re going to pick two spinners, Adam Zampa has a run of it at the start anyway,” he said.

“I’ve done everything I can in T20 cricket to push my case. I feel really confident in that format and feel like I showcased my skills,” he added.

Agar has so far represented Australian in 13 ODIs and 27 T20Is, picking up 30 and 10 wickets respectively. He picked up 10 wickets in three games for Western Australia in October-November.

