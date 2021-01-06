Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Fans attending 3rd Test at SCG will have to wear mask at all times - NSW Health Minister

India vs Australia: Fans attending 3rd Test at SCG will have to wear mask at all times - NSW Health Minister

India vs Australia: The announcement comes after a fan attending last month’s Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the MCG tested positive for COVID-19.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:34 IST

By Press Trust of India, Sydney

Sydney:India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, and head coach Ravi Shastri check the wicket before training at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday.AP/PTI Photo(AP01_06_2021_000033A) (AP)

Wearing masks will be mandatory for spectators attending the third cricket Test between Australia and India starting at the SCG on Thursday, New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on Wednesday. Around 10,000 fans will be allowed to watch the Test even as COVID-19 cases grow in Sydney.

The announcement comes after a fan attending last month’s Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the MCG tested positive for COVID-19. “A COVID day for cricket, and that means mask on, not mask off unless you are actually eating or drinking,” Hazzard told 9News.

“We really love cricket but on this occasion we can’t afford to love it and also end up with COVID.” Wentworthville and Belmore have been added to the banned list of suburbs which cannot attend the SCG Test.

Hazzard said any person who has visited the suburbs Auburn, Belmore, Berala, Birrong, Lidcombe North, Potts Hill, Regents Park, Rookwood, Wentworthville will not be permitted to attend the Test.

According to a report in ‘The Telegraph’, the man was not infectious while at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground on the second day of play “but there is potential he acquired the virus while there” or at a nearby shopping centre.

India won the second Test at the MCG where close to 30,000 people watched the live action.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
by Shishir Gupta
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Man’s comical dance moves while playing the keyboard is a hit among netizens. Watch
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
Patty Jenkins clarifies controversial comments against Warner Bros
by HT Entertainment Desk
Poultry farmers in trouble due to bird flu outbreak in Himachal’s Pong Dam
by Naresh K Thakur
Jai Ram inaugurates 18-bedded makeshift hospital at IGMC
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.