India vs Australia: Feels surreal, says Varun Chakravarthy on his surprise India call-up

India vs Australia: Feels surreal, says Varun Chakravarthy on his surprise India call-up

The 29-year-old, who only started taking his spin bowling seriously in 2018, said he was not expecting to be picked in the national team. He has played only 12 T20s and featured in a lone first-class game.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 14:23 IST

By Press Trust of India, Sharjah

Varun Chakravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)

“It feels surreal,” said the architect-turned-mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy after he got a maiden India call-up for the T20 series in Australia following his exploits for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL. The 29-year-old, who only started taking his spin bowling seriously in 2018, said he was not expecting to be picked in the national team. He has played only 12 T20s and featured in a lone first-class game.

“After the match got over I got to know (of my selection into the Indian team). I keep using the same word again and again, it feels surreal,” he told BCCI.tv after the game against Kings XI Punjab on Monday night.

ALSO READ: ‘Indian cricket fan deserves to know’: Gavaskar on Rohit’s absence from Team India squads for Australia

“My basic goal was to play in the team regularly and perform and contribute to their wins. Hopefully I’ll be able to do the same for India. I am not very active on social media and I have to thank the selectors for keeping their faith in me. I don’t really have words.” Varun took a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals earlier in the competition, forcing the national selectors to take notice.



“I pretty much started my spin bowling in 2018, that’s when I got my breakthrough in TNPL, it’s been high and lows - last year, I didn’t get many chances and I injured myself, I’m grateful for making a comeback this year,” he said.

“I have been working hard, but the motivation and faith has come from a lot of people around me,” Varun had said at the post-match presentation after the game against Capitals.

“Around 2015, when I was not making a lot of money (the switch from being an architect to becoming a cricketer), was freelancing and wasn’t able to meet my needs, I thought I would do something different, that’s when I turned to cricket.

“I still do it, I like that as well (being an architect),” he had said.

