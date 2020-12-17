India vs Australia: ‘Fingers crossed’, David Warner hopeful of making comeback in Boxing Day Test against India

Australia opener David Warner is currently recovering from a groin injury and is extremely eager to join the national side for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against India. In a recent conversation with Australia sports radio network SEN, Warner stated that he is aiming his comeback against India in Melbourne.

Warner was ruled out of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide after suffering a groin injury during Australia’s 2nd ODI against India. As he is out of the action, the left-hand batsman has called his absence from the opening game as ‘devastating’.

“I am (hopeful). That’s one that I never want to miss out on. Adelaide is my first missed Test through injury so, I’m obviously very disappointed with that. With the big series that it is, it’s devastating to miss a Test, but I know that the guys who are walking out there are going to put their best foot forward,” Warner told radio network SEN.

ALSO READ | Allan Border, Glenn McGrath explain why India need to take the attack to Australia in second session on day 1 of day-night Test

The Boxing Day Test begins on December 26, just five days after the conclusion of the first game. Warner has said that he has increased the intensity of his rehabilitation and hopes to achieve fitness to make a strong return.

“Hopefully, I can get up and about and start running at a higher tempo. I managed to get up to 14 kilometers an hour (8.7mph) so, I’ve got to work towards a max of 26 to 30 kilometers an hour by next week. If I can run between wickets and move laterally, and do some ground fielding by the end of next week, I should be ready to go. Fingers crossed,” Warner concluded.

Warner, along with Steve Smith, weren’t a part of the Australian side that played against India in 2018-19. The Aussies lost the 4-match Test series 2-1 and Kohli became the first Asian captain to win a Test series Down Under.