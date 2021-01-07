Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Get a start, lock yourself in and you make sure you score big runs,’ Ricky Ponting on SCG pitch

India vs Australia: ‘Get a start, lock yourself in and you make sure you score big runs,’ Ricky Ponting on SCG pitch

India vs Australia: Ricky Ponting weighed in on the pitch used for the Sydney Cricket Ground, calling it ideal for batsmen.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 14:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Navdeep Saini appeals successfully against Will Pucovski. (Getty Images)

Former captain Ricky Ponting has expressed his concern over Australia’s opening batsmen David Warner after the left-handed batsman return to the Playing XI and got dismissed cheaply. Warner scored only five before playing a loose stroke outside off stump to Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read | Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test, Day 1, Highlights

However, it was his brief stay in the middle and the body language displayed is what caused a few concerns. Warner was not 100 percent heading into the Test match and it was evident as he grimaced a few times while he was out in the middle. Ponting hopes Warner, who has been recuperating from an injured hamstring, hasn’t done anything worse to it.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant gets trolled for dropping debutant Will Pucovski twice on Day 1 of Sydney Test

“I think everyone knew that he probably wasn’t going to be 100 percent coming into the Test match,” he said on Channel 7. “The only thing I hope is that he hasn’t tweaked it again, doing something more there. It was pretty much from that moment on that those loose shots started. So hopefully it wasn’t playing on his mind, hopefully he’s okay and hopefully we can just say that that’s the way David Warner plays a shot like that early on in a Test match.”

Also Read | Mark Waugh slams David Warner after early exit, says ‘not a shot you’d play in the first 20 mins of a Test’

Ponting weighed in on the pitch used for the Sydney Cricket Ground, calling it ideal for batsmen. Australia finished the opening day at 166/2 with debutant Will Pucovski (62) and Marnus Labuschagne (67*) scoring half-centuries, while Steve Smith got some runs under his belt finishing the day unbeaten on 31. Ponting reckons it’s the type of pitch where provided the batsmen get themselves in, a marathon knock could be on the cards.

“Looks like a great wicket, this. This looks like the sort of wicket where you get a start, lock yourself in and you make sure you score big runs. Both these guys have got off to good starts, they look comfortable, they really have to capitalise now,” he pointed out.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
by Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Trump summoned supporters to ‘wild’ protest and told them to fight. They did
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Covid-19 vaccine dry run: Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with states
by hindustantimes.cpm | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
SC asks Centre: What steps have you taken to prevent Covid spread at farmers’ protest site
by Abraham Thomas

latest news

CLAT examination 2021 rescheduled, check details here
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
The Family Man season 2 arriving on February 12
by HT Entertainment Desk
Coronavirus: How quickly do I need a second Covid-19 vaccine shot?
by Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
FBI seeks information to identify individuals who instigated US Capitol riots
by Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.