India vs Australia: ‘Get a start, lock yourself in and you make sure you score big runs,’ Ricky Ponting on SCG pitch

Former captain Ricky Ponting has expressed his concern over Australia’s opening batsmen David Warner after the left-handed batsman return to the Playing XI and got dismissed cheaply. Warner scored only five before playing a loose stroke outside off stump to Mohammed Siraj.

However, it was his brief stay in the middle and the body language displayed is what caused a few concerns. Warner was not 100 percent heading into the Test match and it was evident as he grimaced a few times while he was out in the middle. Ponting hopes Warner, who has been recuperating from an injured hamstring, hasn’t done anything worse to it.

“I think everyone knew that he probably wasn’t going to be 100 percent coming into the Test match,” he said on Channel 7. “The only thing I hope is that he hasn’t tweaked it again, doing something more there. It was pretty much from that moment on that those loose shots started. So hopefully it wasn’t playing on his mind, hopefully he’s okay and hopefully we can just say that that’s the way David Warner plays a shot like that early on in a Test match.”

Ponting weighed in on the pitch used for the Sydney Cricket Ground, calling it ideal for batsmen. Australia finished the opening day at 166/2 with debutant Will Pucovski (62) and Marnus Labuschagne (67*) scoring half-centuries, while Steve Smith got some runs under his belt finishing the day unbeaten on 31. Ponting reckons it’s the type of pitch where provided the batsmen get themselves in, a marathon knock could be on the cards.

“Looks like a great wicket, this. This looks like the sort of wicket where you get a start, lock yourself in and you make sure you score big runs. Both these guys have got off to good starts, they look comfortable, they really have to capitalise now,” he pointed out.