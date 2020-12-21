India vs Australia: ‘Had he hung on to it, Australia could’ve ended up with a lot loss,’ Adam Gilchrist points out an ‘important moment’ from Adelaide Test

It was in the first week of November that it was announced that India captain Virat Kohli will return from Australia after the first Test for the birth of his first child. While it may not have seemed too big a deal back then, given the performance India produced in Adelaide, Kohli’s return couldn’t have come at a worse time. India are trailing 0-1 in the series and as they try and muster a comeback to put Adelaide 2020 on the backburner, the absence of India’s best batsman and its captain isn’t exactly something the team can do with.

At the post match virtual press conference, Kohli admitted it would have so much better to sign off with a win, but at the same time, showed confidence in the team to bounce back under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. However, it is easier said than done. Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has weighed in on Kohli’s paternity leave, saying that although the team needs him now more than ever, Kohli’s decision should be respected and applauded.

“India go into this break with many challenges. Kohli, who was simply stellar in the first innings, goes back home for his paternity break,” Gilchrist wrote in his column for Mid-Day. “It will be hard for him to see the team dejected and dispirited after the loss, but I hope Indian fans will realise that their captain has made his decision and will be back soon to serve his team. A personal milestone versus playing for one’s team is always a tough call. Kohli has made his call and made it well ahead of the series, so it is important to respect that decision.”

While India may not be the most confident heading into the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting December 26, Gilchrist believes the team can look back at the performances of their bowlers and believe they have a chance. But having said that, Gilchrist pointed out an interesting incident, which highlights how much India’s fielding needs to improve.

“India can take some heart from their bowling performance. At Adelaide they were exceedingly good, even though their excellence was eclipsed by the Australian pace trio,” he wrote. “It also needs to be noted that India’s efforts on the field proved very costly in the final analysis. A particularly important moment was when Mayank Agarwal dropped Tim Paine. Had he hung on to that chance Australia would have been 111-8 and ended up with a lot less than the 191 they finally scored.”