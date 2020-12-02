India vs Australia: ‘Happy with the performance’, Virat Kohli lauds Pandya-Jadeja partnership in 3rd ODI

Riding on the brilliance of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur, Team India defeated Australia in the third and the final ODI in Caberra on Wednesday. After posting a 302-run total, they bundled up the Aussies for 289 and won the contest by 13 runs.

The victory against Australia was special for the men-in-blue in many terms. They not only avoided a humiliating whitewash but also registered their 1st ODI win after 5 consecutive defeats. It was also the 1st win for India after 7 consecutive defeats across format.

After outplaying the Aussies, skipper Virat Kohli said that consolation win was a timely ‘boost’ for the remainder of the tour. It was made possible by the freshness that came with a changed squad.

“We were put under the pump in the first half and in the second half of Australia’s innings. Shubman (Gill) and others coming in, it brings in a bit freshness. The team needed that kind of boost,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

After some tough time in the first two ODIs, the India bowlers got a lot more purchase from the Manuka Oval surface. Kohli stated it was a much better pitch than Sydney where the first two games were played.

“I think the pitch was much better for the bowlers. So, the confidence levels go up. Playing international cricket for so long, that’s the challenge you face. We were clinical with the ball and in the field. We played with heart and desire, and that’s what you need to do in Australia,” he said.

Kohli contributed 63 runs from 78 balls but an unbeaten 150-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja (66) and Hardik Pandya (92) gave India a fighting chance. The Indian skipper showered praises on the duo, hoping that they would take the momentum forward in T20Is.

“Happy with the performance and hopefully we take the momentum forward. I would have liked to go on for a bit longer, but it was a great partnership between Pandya and Jadeja,” said the India skipper.

The Australians may have lost the final ODI but won the ODI series 2-0. Now both sides gear up for the T20I rubber, starting from December 4 in Canberra.