India vs Australia: Haven’t seen my child for four months, like to spend time with family now - Hardik Pandya after winning Man of the Series award

India's Hardik Pandya reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (AP)

When leg-spinner Adam Zampa got rid of Hardik Pandya in the 3rd T20I, the entire Australia team were seen celebrating. India captain Virat Kohli was still in the middle - and the visitors still need 43 to win in 18 balls - a target quite achievable in the modern-day cricket. But in this situation, the wicket of Pandya was more important for the Aaron Finch-led team than Kohli’s. Such is the impact that Pandya has had in the limited-overs series against Australia.

Pandya looked dangerous during his 13-ball innings in Sydney on Tuesday, scoring 20 runs with the help of a four and two sixes. Even Kohli, at the post-match presentation ceremony, admitted that he thought India could still win the game when Pandya was in the middle.

It comes as a little surprise that Pandya was named the man-of-the-series as India won the T20I series 2-1, despite losing the 3rd T20I by 12 runs.

Pandya is not a part of the Indian squad that will play a four-match Test series against Australia now. So, he will be returning home. On being asked about his plans, the dynamic allrounder said that he wishes to spend time with his kid.

“I haven’t seen my child for four months, so I’d like to spend some time with family right now,” Pandya said. But would he be returning to play Test cricket any time soon? “Maybe in the future (for Test cricket), I don’t know, maybe,” Pandya added.

On being asked about winning the man of the series, Pandya said: “I’m very pleased, and wouldn’t mind getting the Man of the Series award, but it was a team effort. After the 2nd ODI we thought we’d think of this this a 4-match series and we managed to get three wins, so happy with that.”

“I don’t mind giving interviews because you only have those when you’re on the winning side,” he further said with a smile.