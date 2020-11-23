India vs Australia: ‘Haven’t set any personal goal’, Indian youngster ‘excited’ for ODI series

Young Indian batsman Shubman Gill is looking forward to the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia, starting from November 27. The right-hand batsman from Punjab made it to the Indian ODI squad following a promising Indian Premier League 2020. Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gill amassed 440 runs in 14 games, including three fifty-plus score.

As the Indian team gears up for the Australian challenge, Gill has said that he has not set any personal goals for himself but is really looking forward to the tour.

“I am really looking forward to Australia because this is my first trip. As a kid growing up, I always watched the matches between India and Australia. I am really excited,” said Gill in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

“I mean the fact that a lot of my friends are travelling with the team will be exciting. I have not really set any personal goals, but I am really looking forward to the tour,” he added.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. India and Australia will first play against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game.

The Indian squad for all the three formats had arrived in Australia from Dubai and now every player has started undergoing net sessions to be fully prepared.

Indian skipper Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia, and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.