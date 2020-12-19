Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Hazlewood, Cummins star in Australia’s sensational comeback win in pink-ball Test

India vs Australia: Hazlewood, Cummins star in Australia’s sensational comeback win in pink-ball Test

India vs Australia: With the win, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. The two teams will meet again in the Boxing Day Test which begins December 26th and will be played in Melbourne.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 13:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, is handed the ball by teammate Pat Cummins after Hazlewood took 5 wickets against India on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/David Mairuz) (AP)

Australia pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins scripted a sensational comeback win for their team as they left the India batting order stunned early on in the first session on Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide. Indian bowlers had done well to bowl out the hosts for 191 in the first innings, and to give their side a solid 62-run lead at the end of play on Friday. But Hazlewood and Cummins weaved their magic to ensure they do not let the visitors take a heavy lead.

Cummins and Hazlewood picked up 4 wickets each in the day as India posted their lowest total in a Test innings - 36/9. Mohammed Shami was struck on the arm by a scorching bouncer from Cummins and he had to retire out as India walked back, setting a target of 90 runs the hosts to chase.

India vs Australia 1st Test - LIVE!

During the course of the innings, Cummins picked up his 150th Test wicket, while Hazlewood picked up his 200th Test wicket. No India batsman reached a double digit score in the match.

Openers Joe Burns and Matthew Wade got off to a fantastic start as they stitched a 70-run partnership to put the hosts on the hot seat. Wade was run out in Ashwin’s over, getting dismissed for 33.

Ashwin also dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for 6 as he tried to hit a big shot, but was caught by Agarwal .Burns and Smith carried on to bat and finished off the chase to help their team to an eight-wicket win.

With the win, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. The two teams will meet again in the Boxing Day Test which begins December 26th and will be played in Melbourne.

(More details awaited)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
by Shishir Gupta
We moved from ‘Why India’ to ‘Why not India’: PM Modi says at Assocham
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
by Shishir Gupta
Four dead, two hurt as two-storey house collapses in west Delhi
by Karn Pratap Singh

latest news

US to halt work at two consulates in Russia after Covid-19 drawdown
by Reuters
Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval in defamation case
by HT Correspondent
Hazlewood, Cummins star in Australia’s comeback win in Adelaide Test
by hindustantimes.com
NGT extends time for constitution of biodiversity management committees
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.