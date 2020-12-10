Sections
India vs Australia: ‘He can be a makeshift opener’, Michael Clarke names batsman who can solve opening puzzle for Australia in Tests

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke feels Matthew Wade can play a makeshift opener who could be pushed up the batting order.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 19:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has come up with an idea to solve the openers riddle for Australia in the upcoming first Test against India in Adelaide on December 17.

The Aussies are dealing with injury issues ahead of the day-night Test against India. Opener David Warner has already been ruled out due to a groin injury. On the other hand, Will Pucovski, who was considered a sure-shot selection for the opening Test, is now a doubtful starter after suffering a concussion in a warm-up game against India A in Sydney.

Joe Burn is currently dealing with a rough patch. As Cameron Green making a case for his selection with a century against India A, Clarke feels Matthew Wade can play a makeshift opener who could be pushed up the batting order.

“If you’re going to pick (all-rounder) Cameron Green then you’ve got to find another spot for Wadey,” Clarke told AAP.

“He’s got to be in that starting XI but that could be anywhere in that team. That could be opening the batting if need be. I think Wadey can do that,” he added.

Wade had smashed back-to-back fifties in the last two T20Is against India. However, he has never batted higher than No.5 in Test cricket though he did open for Australia in 10 ODIs, averaging 30.60 with the highest score of 75.

