India vs Australia: ‘He has put in a lot of effort since being dropped’: Kaif explains why India should include KL Rahul in playing XI at MCG

Following India’s 8-wicket humiliating loss too Australia in the first Test, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has suggested a couple of changes to the playing XI for the upcoming Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The second game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy commences from December 26 and India have got just five days to prepare. In addition, skipper Virat Kohli will be heading back home for the birth of his child and won’t be there for the rest of the rubber. While Ajinkya Rahane is set to take the captaincy, there are a couple of changes expected after the horrendous results of the first Test on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kaif has backed the selection of KL Rahul in the playing XI for the second Test. Speaking on Sony Sports Network, the cricketer-turned-commentator stated that the Rahul has the experience and has worked hard improve his game in the shorter formats.

“When you talk about Melbourne, the problems are there. There are a lot of options if they want to make changes. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are there. Virat Kohli will go back home after this Test match,” Kaif said on Sony Sports network.

“I feel KL Rahul should play because he has the experience. Since the time KL Rahul has been dropped from the Indian team, he has put in a lot of effort in the last one and a half to two years and there has been improvement in his game. He has played well in ODIs and T20Is, if we talk about this series also. That is why he should definitely be brought into the team,” he added.

Kaif also vouched for Shubman Gill, terming him an ‘organised player’. The former made his remarks after Prithvi Shaw’s disappointing performance in Adelaide. The Mumbai opener returned with the scored of 0 and 4 in two innings respectively and, in all likelihood, would be dropped from the Melbourne Test.

“Shubman Gill has been drawing a lot of praises. He is an organised player. His IPL was also good. I believe a player who has been playing continuously, in which you can include the IPL as well, in the last few months should be given a chance,” said Kaif.