India vs Australia: 'He makes a big impact' - Glenn McGrath names Australia fast bowler who has got the 'X-factor'

India vs Australia: ‘He makes a big impact’ - Glenn McGrath names Australia fast bowler who has got the ‘X-factor’

India vs Australia: McGrath credited one specific bowler whom he described as the ‘X-factor’ in the Australian bowling line-up, and that bowler is Mitchell Starc.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 16:51 IST

By Abhishek Paul, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Glenn McGrath. (File)

Former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath believes that even though the India fast bowling unit has improved a lot over the years and will take confidence from their performance in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar series, the current Australia bowling line-up still has a slight edge over them. McGrath credited one specific bowler whom he described as the ‘X-factor’ in the Australian bowling line-up, and that bowler is Mitchell Starc.

Speaking in a conference call with selected media people, McGrath said: “In early days, Indian batsmen weren’t used to the extra pace and bounce Australian wickets had. You wouldn’t say there was real fear, but it was not something they were used to.

Also read: Australia coach Justin Langer reveals how Sir Don Bradman helped him overcome weakness against medium pacers

“The fear factor was more about pace and bounce. I don’t think Australian wickets have the same pace and bounce. But it’s still quicker than in India. The last series win will give them a lot of confidence.”

The 50-year-old also praised India’s bowling unit. “Umesh Yadav’s got raw pace, Mohammed Shami has great control and swings the ball both ways and Bumrah is just class. He has great mental strength. His second and third spells are just as quick as his first. You have guys who, if on fire, are tough to beat.”



“But on a par you have Josh Hazlewood, he bowls in good areas and is tall, strong,” McGrath added. “Then Pat Cummins is the No.1 bowler in the world. He runs in all day, always gives 100 per cent. He gets slightly different angles because of the way he runs in.

Also read: Irfan Pathan shares epic throwback picture on brother Yusuf Pathan’s birthday

“Then you have left-arm Mitchell Starc. When he gets it right, he can pick four-five wickets at a go. He has got that X-factor. If both teams are bowling at the top of their game, I would probably put Australia slightly ahead only because of the left-hander, which makes a big impact,” he said.

“Not to take anything away from the Indian fast bowlers of the past. These guys have a slightly different mindset… The confidence of the current generation sets them apart,” McGrath signed off.

India will play 3 ODIs, 3T20Is and 4 Tests against Australia with the first ODI set to be played on November 27th in Sydney.

