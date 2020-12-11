India vs Australia: ‘He’s doing everything possible,’ Justin Langer admits veteran batsman is in consideration to open in 1st Test

Australia cricket team find themselves in a spot of bother with star opening batsman David Warner getting ruled out of the first Test against India which begins from December 17th in Adelaide. To add to the Aussies woes’, youngster Will Pucovski, who was expected to open in place of Warner in the Day-Night Test, was struck on the head during Australia A’s match last week, and he may sit out as well due to concussion-related issues.

In a recent interaction to reporters, Australia head coach Justin Langer was asked if the hosts might bring in veteran batsman Shaun Marsh to open the innings. Langer revealed that the left-handed batsman, who has enjoyed good domestic seasons, is likely to be in consideration for the role.

“You never discriminate against age. He’s doing everything possible,” Langer told Australian broadcaster Channel Seven on Friday.

“His numbers in Sheffield Shield cricket -- not only this year but the back end of last year -- were absolutely elite. There’s no more popular player in the Australian cricket team than Shaun, maybe his brother (Mitch) actually.”

Marsh, 37, has been out of the Test side for nearly two years since playing India in Sydney at the start of 2019 but the Western Australian lefthander has been in good form in the domestic Sheffield Shield. Marsh scored three centuries in his last four matches for Western Australia in the Shield.

“You can imagine I’m very passionate about getting the opening partnership right,” said Langer. “I know how important it is to a successful team.

“We’ll be working through that and hopefully get the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle right for the first test match and beyond next week,” he signed off.