India vs Australia: ‘Only going to look up for him,’ Tom Moody names Indian youngster with ‘Rahane-like understated approach’

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody likes what he sees of India youngster Shubman Gill, believing the 21-year-old has got a wonderful head on his shoulders and the way he’s begun his Test career, makes him a serious contender to play for the Indian team in time to come.

Moody’s comments come after Gill impressed in his debut Test. Playing as opener, Gill scored 45 off 65 balls in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 35 as he and captain Ajinkya Rahane saw India over the line in Melbourne to level the series 1-1.

“Shubman Gill has got a Rahane-like understated approach in a way. He doesn’t look flustered and certainly he didn’t look like he was playing his first Test match,” Moody said on ESPNCricinfo. “This is the beginning of his international career; he looked very much at ease and comfortable in that environment as if he’s been there a year or two already. It’s only going to look up for him, there’s no question about it.”

What has impressed Moody the most is how Gill has aced the Test of an opener playing in Australia. After Prithvi Shaw’s low scores in Adelaide, India replaced him with Gill. The 21-year-old has played most of his domestic cricket for Punjab as an opener, so it was expected that he will embrace the role, but the authority he’s shown in facing Australia’s fast bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood doesn’t demonstrate someone playing his maiden Test match.

“Certainly, to cut your teeth as an opener in the early parts of your career is certainly only going to do him good than anything else even if he does end up and three or four, time will tell you that,” Moody said.