India vs Australia: ‘He’s got to get in the side first’, Shane Warne says ‘Australia’s future captain’ needs to sort out technical deficiency

Australian middle-order batsman Travis Head has been struggling with the bat in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. In three innings so far, he has managed the scores of 7, 38 and 17 and has never looked comfortable in the middle.

Head’s dipping form has been raising questions as former Australian cricketer and spin legend Shane Warne has suggested that the left-hander should be dropped from the side until he works on his batting technique.

In a conversation with the Fox Cricket, Warne said that Head could be Australia’s future captain but at present, he needs to curb his ‘technique deficiency’.

“We know what a talent he (Head) is, he’s probably a future captain … He still could be, but he’s got to get in the side first – and at the moment I wouldn’t have him in the side. He’s got a little technique deficiency he needs to sort out first,” Warne told Fox Cricket.

Agreeing to Warne, former Aussie all-rounder Andrew Symonds said that Travis head has been getting out playing “nothing shots” and needs to work on his batting.

“With Travis, he’s probably just got to go back (to domestic cricket) and really work on how he commits (to strokes). They’re just tentative shots, you can see the disappointment as he turns and walks off and thinks ‘it was just a nothing shot’,” Symonds said.

“When you’re playing for your position, this is when you really get tested mentally. Can you clear your mind and really play in a positive (mindset), every shot you play it’s got to be positive even when you’re defending – and he just looks a little bit tentative at the moment.”

Symonds was also of the opinion that the 27-year-old is struggling for confidence at the moment. He said, “He [Head] seems to be struggling confidence-wise just to how hard he’s going to commit and build his innings in his first 20 to 30 runs.”

The series is currently locked 1-1 and the third Test scheduled to start at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday.