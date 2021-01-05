Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘He’s got to get in the side first’, Shane Warne says ‘Australia’s future captain’ needs to sort out technical deficiency

India vs Australia: ‘He’s got to get in the side first’, Shane Warne says ‘Australia’s future captain’ needs to sort out technical deficiency

In a conversation with the Fox Cricket, Shane Warne picked the Australian batsman who could be Australia’s future captain but at present, he needs to curb his ‘technique deficiency’.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 12:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of Shane Warne (Getty Images)

Australian middle-order batsman Travis Head has been struggling with the bat in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. In three innings so far, he has managed the scores of 7, 38 and 17 and has never looked comfortable in the middle.

Head’s dipping form has been raising questions as former Australian cricketer and spin legend Shane Warne has suggested that the left-hander should be dropped from the side until he works on his batting technique.

ALSO READ | ‘Surprised by how well he’s done’: Andy Flower asked to pick a better batsman between Virat Kohli or Steve Smith

In a conversation with the Fox Cricket, Warne said that Head could be Australia’s future captain but at present, he needs to curb his ‘technique deficiency’.

“We know what a talent he (Head) is, he’s probably a future captain … He still could be, but he’s got to get in the side first – and at the moment I wouldn’t have him in the side. He’s got a little technique deficiency he needs to sort out first,” Warne told Fox Cricket.



Agreeing to Warne, former Aussie all-rounder Andrew Symonds said that Travis head has been getting out playing “nothing shots” and needs to work on his batting.

“With Travis, he’s probably just got to go back (to domestic cricket) and really work on how he commits (to strokes). They’re just tentative shots, you can see the disappointment as he turns and walks off and thinks ‘it was just a nothing shot’,” Symonds said.

“When you’re playing for your position, this is when you really get tested mentally. Can you clear your mind and really play in a positive (mindset), every shot you play it’s got to be positive even when you’re defending – and he just looks a little bit tentative at the moment.”

ALSO READ | ‘He was the glue who held them all together’: Steve Waugh lauds ‘unflappable’ Rahul Dravid

Symonds was also of the opinion that the 27-year-old is struggling for confidence at the moment. He said, “He [Head] seems to be struggling confidence-wise just to how hard he’s going to commit and build his innings in his first 20 to 30 runs.”

The series is currently locked 1-1 and the third Test scheduled to start at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

20 more people in India positive for new UK Covid strain; total reaches 58
by Rhythma Kaul
Supreme Court clears redevelopment plan for Central Vista project
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Farmers continue protests a day after talks with Centre remain inconclusive
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Kochi-Mangaluru gas pipeline will boost economic growth in Kerala, Karnataka: PM
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

All about respiratory allergies: 5 facts that you should know of
Williamson’s 238 puts NZ on top in 2nd test against Pakistan
by Associated Press
Govt school students in Telangana make ‘zero waste’ sanitary napkins
by Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Scientists find that brain cancer is linked to tissue healing
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.