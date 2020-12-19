Sections
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘He’s in a lot of pain’ - Virat Kohli provides update on Mohammed Shami’s injury

India captain Virat Kohli was asked to provide an update on Shami's injury and he said that the right-arm fast bowler was in a lot of pain and has been taken to a hospital for scans.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 14:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India's Mohammed Shami, right, retires hurt after he was struck on the forearm on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/David Mairuz) (AP)

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami suffered an injury on Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide, putting his participation in the 2nd Test in doubts. Shami suffered a blow on his wrist when he tried to duck and dodge a scorching bouncer from Aussie speedster Pat Cummins. The Indian tailender called on the medical team for a check-up after suffering the blow.

It looked for a second that he would be able to bat on, but then eventually decided to walk back retired out, ending India’s 2nd innings at 36/9. Australia needed 90 runs to win and they chased down the total with 8 wickets in hand.

India captain Virat Kohli was asked to provide an update on Shami’s injury and he said that the right-arm fast bowler was in a lot of pain and has been taken to a hospital for scans.

“No news on Shami, he’s going for a scan now. Was in a lot of pain, couldn’t even lift his arm. We’ll probably know in the evening what happens,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

It still remains to be seen whether Shami will be able to make a return in the 2nd Test at MCG against Australia. If he is unable to bowl, it would deepen India’s fast bowling crisis as pacer Ishant Sharma has also been ruled out of the series due to injury.

India lost the fixture by eight wickets to go down 0-1 in the four-match series. The two teams will meet again on December 26 for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where the visitors will be without the services of Kohli.

(With PTI inputs)

