India vs Australia: 'He told physio he feels dizzy,' Sanju Samson reveals what happened after Ravindra Jadeja returned to dressing room

India vs Australia: ‘He told physio he feels dizzy,’ Sanju Samson reveals what happened after Ravindra Jadeja returned to dressing room

India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal, who was not in original playing XI, grabbed 3 for 25 in a match-winning performance in the first T20 International against Australia, and was declared the man-of-the-match.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 20:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India's Ravindra Jadeja walks from the field. (AP)

India wicketkeeper-batsman gave details of what happened inside the Indian dressing room after the visitors rode on a sensational innings from Ravindra Jadeja to post 161/7 in 20 overs. Jadeja was struck on helmet by Aussie fast bowler Mitchell Starc during his unbeaten 44-run innings, and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came in as his concussion substitute when India returned to defend the target.

Also read: ‘Won’t challenge a medical expert’ - Finch on Chahal replacing Jadeja as concussion substitute

Speaking to reporters at the post-match virtual press conference, India wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson said: “He got hit on the helmet in the last over (off Mitchell Starc) and when he came back to the dressing room, he was asked by the physio (Nitin Patel) how he felt. He (Jadeja) said that he was feeling a little dizzy.”

“He is under observation as per team doctor’s (Dr Abhijit Salvi) advice,” he further revealed. On being asked about Jadeja’s hamstring strain, Samson said that the physio is taking care of the situation.



“I don’t know how Jaddu bhai is feeling as the physio is taking care of that,” he said.

Also read: Jadeja concussion issue: Michael Vaughan questions absence of physio at time of incident

Speaking on Chahal’s sensational bowling, Samson said: “That is the standard that has been set by this team. The quality of players is so high that anytime you ask, they are ready. Chahal grabbed his chance and it was a great lesson for everyone that they need to be ready all the time.”

“A few years back I would have said yes (pressure factor) to that question. But now I have played a few matches for India and have been around good people, who have helped keep a positive mindset.

“The idea is to keep it simple and focus is to win every game for India,” Samson added.

