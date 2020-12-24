Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘He tried to bat like Greg Chappell all the time’ - Ian Healy on helping Tim Paine transform as a batsman

India vs Australia: ‘He tried to bat like Greg Chappell all the time’ - Ian Healy on helping Tim Paine transform as a batsman

The change in Australia Test skipper Tim Paine’s attitude as a batsman is credited to former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy, who gave a piece of his mind to Paine during last year’s Ashes in England.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 10:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Australia's Joe Burns, right, is congratulated by his captain Tim Paine after Burns hit a 6 to win their match over India on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. (AP)

Australian captain Tim Paine played a big role in inspiring his team to come out of a slump in the Adelaide Test. The Indians had posted a challenging total in the first innings and their bowlers had Australia on the mat. But an unbeaten 73 from Paine helped narrow the lead down and his fighting knock inspired his bowlers to come back on the third morning and blow the Indians away for their lowest Test total of 36.

This change is Paine’s attitude as a batsman is credited to former Australian wicket-keeper Ian Healy, who gave a piece of his mind to Paine during last year’s Ashes in England.

“He tried to bat like Greg Chappell all the time.

Also Read | 11 candidates shortlisted; Agarkar frontrunner to become chief selector



“The batting needs to be natural and free. Bad ball on the legs put it away, cut shot get it on. He was blocking bad balls last year and just surviving very much like a lot of the players did upfront in Adelaide.



“All I said to him was just put bad balls away, look for them and put them away. If it’s a clip to leg, clip it hard. If it’s a cut shot, go at it. Bat like a keeper and that’s what he’s done,” Healy told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Paine has led Australia in 20 Test matches so far and Healy believes he can be around for a long time to come as he looks to take the ‘Baggygreens’ back to the summit of cricket’s longest format.

“I’m expecting him to play for quite long because he started so late - and it looks like he’s in great shape physically and doing it well.

Also Read | What if you were in Shastri’s shoes? ‘None of my business’, replies Langer

“He’s got a job to do so that will keep him interested, keep him motivated to get that Australian side on top again and in the hearts of Australians.

“He’s led a massive cultural revolution, which has got to be draining, so I don’t have a problem if he does surprise me and finish before I reckon he will because he’s taken on so much, but I think he’s about to reap the rewards and enjoy it a lot more. I’ve got no problems saying three more years,” Healy said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 and resultant lockdown majorly impacted senior citizens: Survey
by Rhythma Kaul
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
by Shishir Gupta
‘To avoid such tragedy’: Rahul Gandhi on farm stir ahead of meeting Prez
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UK returned man tests positive in Odisha, being tested for new Covid strain
by Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

‘Mom’s worth it’: US holiday travel surges despite outbreak
by Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Moderna anticipates its Covid-19 vaccine to safeguard against new mutated virus
by Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Rare snow leopard, Himalayan brown bear, Tahr sighted in Gangotri National Park
by Vipin Negi
Thalaivi: Arvind Swami aces MGR look for Kangana Ranaut film, see pics
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.