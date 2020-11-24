India vs Australia: ‘Hustle never stops’, Ravindra Jadeja continues to train despite rain interruption - WATCH

The Indian cricket team is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the upcoming series Down Under. It has been more than 10 days since the Indian contingent arrived in Australia and currently undergoing the mandatory quarantine. The boys have been training simultaneously for both red and white ball format.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was spotted working on his agility. Known as one of the finest fielders, the left-arm all-rounder was in action despite the outdoor session being interrupted by rain. Jadeja’s workout video was also shared on the official social media handle.

“Come rain or shine, the hustle never stops. @imjadeja #TeamIndia,” the BCCI tweeted.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests.

India and Australia will first play against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The ODI series gets underway this Friday.

Skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia, and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli-led side won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.