India vs Australia: ‘I came here as a net bowler, didn’t have any expectations’, Natarajan opens up on his international debut

Pacer T Natarajan had a wonderful outing in Australia with the Indian team. He played a major role in India’s win in the T20I series, scalping 6 wickets in three games. After India lifted the trophy on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu pacer spoke about the support he garnered from his team members.

Natarajan was initially named as the net bowler for India’s tour of Australia. Later, he found himself in the T20I squad after spinner Varun Chakravarthy ruled out with a shoulder injury. After arriving Australia, things turned more positive for the left-arm pacer as he was also named in the ODI squad as a back-up bowler.

Speaking with former Indian pacer Murali Karthik on Sony Network, Natarajan revealed that he had no expectations and just looked forward to utilize the opportunities.

“I didn’t have any huge expectations. I just wanted to do my work. Anyway, I came here as a net bowler and I got a chance here due to some injury (of other players). I was just looking to utilise the chance. Since I was in good form during IPL, that helped. Also, people here motivated and supported me well. So, I got the confidence to do better,” said Natarajan.

When asked about how the southpaw is able to keep his calm even when he gets hit for boundaries during a game, Natarajan replied, “Many people have asked me this. I have been like this since my childhood. I cannot be aggressive. I just smile and move on. Not a big deal.”

Natarajan had a promising IPL season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. His ability of bowling lethal Yorkers and brilliance in the death overs drew the attention of the selectors. Speaking about his game plan in Australia, the pacer said that he tried replicating his IPL performance.

“I then ask the wicket-keeper or the captain about the wicket and whether it is slow etc. I adapted according to that and bowled. I was fully confident about my death bowling, Yorkers and slow balls. I didn’t do any other changes. I tried replicating what I did in IPL, here and tried to execute it clearly,” he said.

Natarajan made his international in the third ODI against Australia where he scalped 2 wickets. India won that game by 13 runs but lost the series 1-2. The men-in-blue bounced back in the T20Is and registered back-to-back wins against the Aussies, clinching the rubber 2-1.